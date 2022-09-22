Packers Had Big Return To Practice On Thursday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers had one of their best offensive linemen back at practice on Thursday.

Star tackle David Bakhtiari returned to practice for the first time this week as he continues to work himself back from a torn ACL. He had to have three surgeries on his knee, the most recent of which came this offseason.

He was activated off the PUP List coming into this season, but there was no timeline for him to play, according to head coach Matt LaFleur.

LaFleur was asked on Wednesday if Bakhtiari had a chance of playing this Sunday against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and he still has no clue.

"I have no idea,” LaFleur said. “We’re going to take it one day at a time and we’ll see where we’re at on Sunday. I don’t even let my mind go there at this point.”

If Bakhtiari is able to practice again on Friday, his chance of playing would go up a little bit.