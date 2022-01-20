Packers Have Made Official Decision On Randall Cobb

Aaron Rodgers will have one of his most trusted targets on the field when the Packers host the 49ers this Saturday night.

Green Bay activated 31-year-old wideout Randall Cobb off the injured reserve on Thursday. Cobb will indeed play against San Francisco.

Rodgers pushed hard for the Packers to acquire Cobb from the Texans last year. The Packers granted him his wish. He caught 28 passes for 375 yards and five touchdowns during the regular season.

Cobb will be on the field when the Packers play the 49ers on Saturday.

Packers officially activated WR Randall Cobb off injured reserve and he is on track to play Saturday night vs. 49ers. — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) January 20, 2022

Randall Cobb is itching at the opportunity to compete in the postseason.

He recently talked about the opportunity.

“The past four years I’ve been watching the playoffs from the couch,” Cobb said, counting the 2017 and ’18 seasons that the Packers missed the postseason, via ESPN. “I haven’t seen the playoffs since 2016, so I’m really excited for the opportunity to be out there and help contribute.”

Cobb may be back, but it’s looking more and more like Marquez Valdes-Scantling won’t be. MVS is dealing with a back injury and missed practices on Wednesday and Thursday.

Look for Rodgers to target Cobb often against a 49ers secondary capable of breaking down in the passing game.