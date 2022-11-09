Packers Have Reportedly Claimed Former Top NFL Draft Pick

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Earlier this week, the Las Vegas Raiders moved on from yet another first-round pick.

The team released former college football star safety Johnathan Abram. After making his way to waivers, the Green Bay Packers picked up the former Mississippi State product.

"The Packers claimed former Raiders’ Johnathan Abram on waivers, per source," Adam Schefter reported.

After being selected by the Raiders in 2019, Abram logged 160 tackles, three interceptions and 11 passes defended through 36 games played. Through eight games this season, the safety had 48 tackles and one pass defended.

He was just the latest in a long line of bad picks by the Raiders over the past few years. The Raiders released 2021 No. 17 overall pick Alex Leatherwood earlier this year as well.

Now Abram will get a chance to play for a team that is in desperate need of a spark. The Packers are in the midst of a five-game losing streak and need all the help they can get to turn the season around.