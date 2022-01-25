Packers Have Reportedly Signed A New Quarterback

Just days after the end of the Green Bay Packers’ season, the team has added a quarterback to their QB room. According to NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers have signed former LSU product Danny Etling.

“Packers signed a new QB,” Kleiman tweeted. “Former Patriots Danny Etling, per his agency JL Sports.”

#Packers signed a new QB. Former #Patriots Danny Etling, per his agency JL Sports. — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) January 25, 2022

Etling was drafted by the Bill Belichick and the New England Patriots in the seventh-round back in 2018. The 27-year-old signal-caller split his college career between Purdue and LSU before going pro.

Etling has never played a down in a regular season pro game. But the veteran has spent time with the Pats, Falcons, Jaguars, Seahawks and Broncos. He also spent some time on Green Bay’s practice squad earlier this year.

Retirement has not been ruled aht for Aaron Rodgers#PatMcAfeeShowLIVE pic.twitter.com/5te3sxxdld — 🅿️at McAfee (@PatMcAfeeShow) January 25, 2022

Meanwhile, the Packers enter the offseason unsure about their QB situation going forward.

Aaron Rodgers left his future up in the air following GB’s loss to the 49ers. Telling reporters that a lot of players on the roster have contract situations coming up, and he “doesn’t want to be a part of a rebuild.” Although that could be interpreted as a message to prospective teams who possibly want to trade for him.