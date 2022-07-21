Packers Have Reportedly Signed Notable Tight End

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have reportedly signed former USFL tight end Sal Cannella, per team beat writer Bill Huber of Sports Illustrated's Packer Central.

Cannella was one of four players to work out for the Packers earlier this week. He filled the final spot on the team's 90-man preseason roster.

Cannella led all tight ends in receptions (34) for the New Orleans Breakers this past season, finishing the year with 368 yards and two touchdowns. The USFL team has him listed as 6-foot-5 and 230 pounds.

The recently-signed TE played his college ball with the Auburn Tigers from 2017-19, catching 25 total passes for 330 yards and five touchdowns. He went undrafted and unsigned in the 2020 NFL Draft before he was selected in the 34th round of the USFL Draft.

The signing of Cannella provides some much needed depth for the Packers at the tight end position. Starting TE Robert Tonyan is still recovering from a 2021 ACL tear and veteran backup Marcedes Lewis is viewed more as a blocker than a pass catcher.

Rookies will report to Packers training camp on Friday.