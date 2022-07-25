Packers Have Reportedly Signed Veteran Free Agent

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have been working hard to augment their special teams this offseason. To that end, they just added a potential special teams star to their ranks.

On Monday, the Packers announced that they have signed safety Dallin Leavitt to a deal. The move from the Packers comes just one week after Leavitt was cut by the Las Vegas Raiders.

Leavitt has been one of the Raiders' top special teams players for the better part of three years now. The 2021 season was his breakout year as he set career milestones in almost all categories - including tackles.

More importantly, the move reunites Leavitt with his former head coach and special teams coordinator, Rich Bisaccia. The Packers hired Bisaccia as their new special teams coach this offseason after his successful run with the Raiders.

Dallin Leavitt went undrafted out of Utah State in 2018. He had been an All-Mountain West honorable mention at safety, racking up 211 tackles, seven interceptions, eight passes defended and 1.5 sacks during his college career.

That wasn't enough for the Raiders to draft their local star. But they did give him a tryout at rookie minicamp.

After getting some chances to shine in his rookie season, Leavitt became a regular on the Raiders' special teams.

Now it looks like he'll get his chance to become a regular in Titletown too.