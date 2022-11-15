Packers Have Signed Running Back To Active Roster

The Green Bay Packers have signed running back Patrick Taylor to the active roster, elevating him from the practice squad.

The team announced this move on Tuesday.

The Packers waived two players earlier this afternoon, including running back Kylin Hill. This move opened up a spot on the team's running back depth chart behind Aaron Jones and A.J. Dillon.

Taylor has been on and off the Packers' active roster since joining the team as an undrafted free agent in 2020. He's appeared in 16 regular-season games for Green Bay, including seven this season.

In 2021, Taylor rushed 23 times for 89 yards and a touchdown. So far this year he's logged just one offensive snap, spending most of his time on special teams duty.

The Packers are coming off a much-needed win over the Dallas Cowboys this weekend. The team will look to continue its forward momentum in a Week 11 matchup against the Tennessee Titans on Thursday.