Packers Insider Has Telling Update On RB Aaron Jones

After missing this past weekend’s loss to the Minnesota Vikings, Green Bay Packers star running back Aaron Jones has now logged three straight practices in Week 12.

Jones, who was limited with a knee injury on Wednesday and Thursday, has been spotted during the media portion of today’s Packers practice.

Green Bay’s lead back is still questionable to take the field on Sunday, but his activity in practice is certainly encouraging.

On the plus side, Aaron Jones was a go for the third straight day. Still wonder if they’ll play him this week — after missing only 1 game with a knee injury — or hold him out through the bye next week. pic.twitter.com/ulUoTR6oYa — Rob Demovsky (@RobDemovsky) November 26, 2021

Jones suffered a knee injury during a shutout win over the Seattle Seahawks in Week 10. After initial worries that the injury could be serious, it now appears he could return after just one absence.

With a bye week coming up in Week 13, the Packers could sit Jones this weekend and give him an extra two weeks to recover. But with the recent struggles the team has faced, this may not be a luxury they can afford.

After starting the year with an impressive 7-1 record, the Packers have now dropped two of their last three games. And with Jones out in a 31-34 loss to the Vikings, the team was held under 100 total rushing yards.

“Aaron did a nice job out in practice,” head coach Matt LaFleur said on Thursday, per FanNation. “Certainly, we’re going to see how he progresses throughout the week and see where he is on Sunday.”

In addition to Aaron Jones, Green Bay’s other star “Aaron” is also dealing with an injury issue. According to Packers insider Rob Demovsky, Aaron Rodgers was not spotted at the media portion of today’s practice — marking his third straight missed practice with a fractured toe.

With or without these crucial offensive leaders, the Packers will kickoff against the Los Angeles Rams in a marquee matchup on Sunday.