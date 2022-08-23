Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday

JACKSONVILLE, FL - SEPTEMBER 11: A general view of the field during pregame ceremonies prior to the Jacksonville Jaguars vs. Green Bay Packers game at EverBank Field on September 11, 2016 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by Sam Greenwood/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville.

Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said."

Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick."

Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in last year's draft, appearing in one game as a rookie.

The 24-year-old was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at Wisconsin, where he played in 45 games and made 19 starts at the left tackle spot; blocking for future All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.

Now he'll add some interior line depth down in Jacksonville.