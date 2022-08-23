Packers, Jaguars Reportedly Agreed To Trade Tuesday
The Green Bay Packers are reportedly sending a homegrown player Jacksonville.
Per Rob Demovsky of ESPN, "The Packers are trading OL Cole Van Lanen, a Green Bay native, to the Jaguars, a source said."
Adding, "It’s for an undisclosed draft pick."
Van Lanen was a sixth-round pick of the Packers in last year's draft, appearing in one game as a rookie.
The 24-year-old was a first-team All-Big Ten selection at Wisconsin, where he played in 45 games and made 19 starts at the left tackle spot; blocking for future All-Pro running back Jonathan Taylor.
Now he'll add some interior line depth down in Jacksonville.