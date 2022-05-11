Packers Linked To Odell Beckham Jr: NFL World Reacts

INGLEWOOD, CALIFORNIA - FEBRUARY 13: Odell Beckham Jr. #3 of the Los Angeles Rams catches the ball in the second quarter of the game against the Cincinnati Bengals during Super Bowl LVI at SoFi Stadium on February 13, 2022 in Inglewood, California. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are searching for receiving help and look to be interested in Odell Beckham Jr.

NFL Network's Ian Rapoport went on the Pat McAfee show on Tuesday and discussed how the Packers will likely be a player for him and a couple of the other receivers on the market.

"This is a great WR market for the Packers & I think they're gonna be involved for Jarvis Landry, Julio Jones & OBJ," Rapoport said.

Beckham Jr. is recovering from ACL surgery and likely won't be ready to play until the halfway point of the 2022 season.

That said, he'll still be a great addition to any team (including the Packers) when he's fully healthy. Once he got to the Rams last season, he was excellent.

He racked up 305 yards and five touchdowns off 27 receptions and helped Los Angeles take down Cincinnati in the Super Bowl.

We'll have to see if the Packers' interest in him ramps up as training camp gets closer.