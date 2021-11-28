Packers Make Decision On Aaron Jones For Sunday

The Green Bay Packers got some great news concerning their backfield on Sunday.

According to NFL Network’s Tom Pelissero, running back Aaron Jones is active for the Packers 4:25 PM game against the Rams.

#Packers RB Aaron Jones is active, I’m told. — Tom Pelissero (@TomPelissero) November 28, 2021

Jones was listed as a game-time decision coming into Week 12. The Pro Bowl back was a limited participant in practice leading up to the game with a knee injury.

If Jones was ruled out, the Packers would lean once again on second-year back AJ Dillon. The Boston College product totaled 97 yards in his debut last week.

Since emerging as a reliable starter in 2019, Jones has been one of the main keys to Green Bay’s success. The 26-year-old RB has back-to-back 1,000 yard seasons and has a nose for the end zone.

Happy Thanksgiving from Aaron Jones in the snow pic.twitter.com/y3SqfVrK3V — Matt Schneidman (@mattschneidman) November 25, 2021

The beat up Packers could certainly use Jones’ services in the lineup. At 8-3, a win would be huge for Green Bay’s chances of vying for first in the NFC heading into a bye week.

If the Packers can get some of their horses back after the week off, Matt LaFleur’s team could really get rolling to close out the last five games of the season.