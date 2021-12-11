Packers Make Decison On WR Randall Cobb

Veteran wide receiver Randall Cobb suffered a core muscle injury during the Packers’ Week 13 victory over the Los Angeles Rams. And during the team’s bye this past week, he underwent surgery to address the issue.

On Thursday, Green Bay head coach Matt LaFleur said Cobb would be “out for a while.” Now on Saturday, that statement has become fact.

The Packers have placed Cobb on the injured reserve.

The Packers have placed WR Randall Cobb on injured reserve. — Field Yates (@FieldYates) December 11, 2021

With this IR designation, the 11th-year wideout won’t be eligible to return until a Week 17 matchup against the Minnesota Vikings. Even then, that timeframe might be a little generous.

According to ESPN’s Rob Demovsky, the hope is that Cobb will return to the field in time for the playoffs.

Cobb, who was picked up this offseason after a push led by Aaron Rodgers, has been a solid contributor on the Green Bay offense this year. The 31-year-old receiver ranks second on the team in receiving with 28 catches for 375 yards and is tied with Davante Adams for receiving touchdowns (5).

The Packers will face off against the Chicago Bears in a primetime matchup on Sunday night.