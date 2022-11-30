Packers Make Wednesday Practice Decision On Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 16: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks to throw during the first quarter of a game against the New York Jets at Lambeau Field on October 16, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers is expected to gut through his rib injury for Sunday's division rival matchup against Chicago, but the Packers are being extra cautious with the soon-to-be 38-year-old QB in the days leading up to the game.

According to Ryan Wood of USA Today, "Packers coach Matt LaFleur says Aaron Rodgers will not practice today." Adding, "He appreciates the QB's commitment to playing this week vs. Bears."

Rodgers was forced to leave last week's game early after some torso discomfort, shortness of breathe and fears that he might've punctured a lung.

The back-to-back MVP came into this past Sunday already battling a thumb injury that's been affecting him all season, but had the Packers in position to steal a huge game on the road before exiting.

The Packers ended up losing 40-33 and after winning three of their first four games, Green Bay has lost seven of its last eight. Sitting at 4-8, Rodgers and the Pack are going to have to run the table with some very winnable matchups down the stretch.