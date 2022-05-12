Packers New Year's Day Game Leaks: Fans React

GREEN BAY, WI - OCTOBER 02: A general view of Lambeau Field before the Green Bay Packers take on the Minnesota Vikings on October 2, 2014 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

On Thursday night, the NFL will release its full schedule for the 2022 season.

Ahead of that schedule release, one matchup for the Green Bay Packers has been leaked.

Team insider Bill Huber of PackerCentral.com reports that Green Bay will face off against their arch-rival Minnesota Vikings on New Years Day.

The NFL world took to Twitter to react to this leaked matchup.

"WOOF. Wisconsin accepts this challenge of NYE and this game two days in a row. [beer emoji], one fan wrote.

"Great way to start the New Year off," another added.

This will be the second year in a row that the Packers and Vikings face off in Week 17. In 2021, the Packers took down the Vikings 37-10 in Green Bay on January 2.

The Packers have two other games already scheduled before tomorrow's official release. They will face off against the New York Giants in London during Week 5. They also have a marquee matchup against the Dallas Cowboys in Week 10.

Tomorrow's full schedule will be released at 8 p.m. ET on NFL Network.