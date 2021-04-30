Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Packers’ Pick

With Aaron Rodgers reportedly unhappy in Green Bay, many assumed that the Packers might attempt to please him with their first round selection, going with an offensive player.

Of course, that did not happen.

Instead, the Packers went with a defensive player, selecting Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes.

🚨 THE PICK IS IN 🚨 With the 29th pick in the 2021 #NFLDraft, the #Packers select Georgia CB Eric Stokes!#PackersDraft | @SiriusXMNFL pic.twitter.com/tLNTFQ9c5g — Green Bay Packers (@packers) April 30, 2021

Unsurprisingly, many took to Twitter to joke about the pick. While Stokes is a very solid player, who could end up being a great pick for Green Bay, many feel it’s another slap in the face to Rodgers.

It’s been a long time since the Packers took a skill player in the first round, after all.

With the #Packers and QB Aaron Rodgers at odds in a very public way, Green Bay takes a CB. Obviously. #Georgia CB Eric Stokes. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 30, 2021

Packers trying to draft players to help Aaron Rodgers’ offense pic.twitter.com/qBcGyn1mwp — Warren Sharp (@SharpFootball) April 30, 2021

Aaron Rodgers: “draft me some offensive help or I’m out of here”#Packers: [draft CB] Rodgers: pic.twitter.com/U8skaDavXQ — SpongeBob Sports (@SpongeBobSports) April 30, 2021

Packers add a corner to help smooth things with Rodgers — RandBall (@RandBall) April 30, 2021

Rodgers reportedly informed the Packers earlier this offseason that he does want to return to Green Bay.

However, the Packers do not appear to be in any rush to trade their franchise quarterback. So, we could have somewhat of a stand off between the NFC North franchise and the superstar quarterback.

In the meantime, the Packers just added some help on the defensive side of the ball.