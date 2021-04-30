Everyone’s Making The Same Joke About The Packers’ Pick

The Spun

A closeup of a Green Bay Packers football helmet.

With Aaron Rodgers reportedly unhappy in Green Bay, many assumed that the Packers might attempt to please him with their first round selection, going with an offensive player.

Of course, that did not happen.

Instead, the Packers went with a defensive player, selecting Georgia Bulldogs cornerback Eric Stokes.

Unsurprisingly, many took to Twitter to joke about the pick. While Stokes is a very solid player, who could end up being a great pick for Green Bay, many feel it’s another slap in the face to Rodgers.

It’s been a long time since the Packers took a skill player in the first round, after all.

Rodgers reportedly informed the Packers earlier this offseason that he does want to return to Green Bay.

However, the Packers do not appear to be in any rush to trade their franchise quarterback. So, we could have somewhat of a stand off between the NFC North franchise and the superstar quarterback.

In the meantime, the Packers just added some help on the defensive side of the ball.


