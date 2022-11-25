Packers Player Has Been Suspended For 6 Games
Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.
Rhyan, a three-year starter for UCLA, was selected by the Packers with a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.
This six-game suspension will span the remainder to the Packers' regular-season schedule. Rhyan would be available if the Green Bay squad advances to the postseason.
Rhyan has been a healthy scratch for much of the season, making just one game appearance in his rookie campaign.
The Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime Week 12 matchup on Sunday night.