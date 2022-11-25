Packers Player Has Been Suspended For 6 Games

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers offensive lineman Sean Rhyan has been suspended six games for violating the league's performance-enhancing substance policy.

Rhyan, a three-year starter for UCLA, was selected by the Packers with a third-round pick in the 2022 draft.

This six-game suspension will span the remainder to the Packers' regular-season schedule. Rhyan would be available if the Green Bay squad advances to the postseason.

Rhyan has been a healthy scratch for much of the season, making just one game appearance in his rookie campaign.

The Packers will face off against the Philadelphia Eagles in a primetime Week 12 matchup on Sunday night.