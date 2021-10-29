Packers Player Trolls J.J. Watt, Cardinals After Win

On Wednesday, J.J. Watt was ruled out for the season with a shoulder injury. On Thursday, his Arizona Cardinals squad suffered their first loss of the season.

Neither of these things stopped Packers linebacker Preston Smith from taking a shot at Watt after last night’s matchup though.

Following Green Bay’s 24-21 win over the Cardinals on Thursday, Smith took to Twitter with a veiled yet clear message for the veteran defensive end.

“They keep making excuses why we keep winning maybe it’s because we’re just f——- better,”

They keep making excuses why we keep winning maybe it’s because we’re just fucking better 🤷🏽‍♂️ — Preston Smith (@PrestonSmith94) October 29, 2021

Smith was obviously referencing a video clip of Watt that went viral after the Cardinals’ win over the Cleveland Browns in Week 6.

“How about instead of making excuses for why we win, maybe we’re just f——- better,” the first-year Arizona defender yelled on the sidelines.

“MAYBE WE’RE JUST F***ING BETTER!” 😤 JJ Watt had some things to say last Sunday:

pic.twitter.com/Cr8uDY9jy7 — Action Network NFL (@ActionNetNFL) October 22, 2021

As the only unbeaten team in the league heading into last night’s game, the Cardinals found a way to pull out a win in each of their first seven games. But last night, Green Bay was “just better.”

With a chance to take the lead with a game-winning touchdown, MVP candidate Kyler Murray threw his second interception of the day in the endzone — ultimately sealing the game with just seconds remaining.

The Packers have now won seven straight games since their blowout loss to the Saints in Week 1.