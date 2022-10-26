Packers "Pursuing" Wide Receiver Trade: Fans React

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

On Tuesday night, a report emerged suggesting the Green Bay Packers are "pursuing" a notable trade.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. He also listed three wide receivers the team could go after.

"Several high-profile wide receivers have been liked to trade rumors around the NFL, including Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos, and Elijah Moore of the New York Jets," Schultz reported. "Those receivers are still playing on rookie deals."

It didn't take long for fans to start giving their takes on the news. While the Packers want someone on a rookie deal, Giants fans are willing to part with Kenny Golladay - out of the goodness of their hearts.

"We've got just the guy, Packers. His name is Kenny Golladay," one fan joked.

Other fans think the trade would be a mistake.

"Yeah. Because Aaron Rodgers is done after this year. And to trade picks for a dude and then start a rebuild after this year would just be foolish," another fan said.

"…you know the best way to get a good WR on a rookie deal?" another fan joked about the Packers drafting.

Should the Packers trade for a wide receiver?