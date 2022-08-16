Packers Released Tight End On Tuesday Afternoon

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

With the NFL's 85-man roster deadline bearing down, the Green Bay Packers released third-year tight end Dominique Dafney on Tuesday.

Per Matt Schneidman of The Athletic, Dafney was one of four preseason Packers cuts. Including: running back BJ Baylor, offensive lineman George Moore and linebacker Ellis Brooks.

Dafney appeared in 15 games over the past two seasons for Green Bay, including four starts. With that playing time, he recorded four catches for 60 yards and a touchdown.

The Packers' Tuesday releases put their roster count at 84, allowing them an extra slot if they want to make an addition as the preseason moves into its second week.

Green Bay's next test comes at the Saints on Friday night where Matt LaFleur and his staff will further evaluate their players as they journey towards their final 53.