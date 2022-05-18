Packers Released Undrafted Rookie Player On Wednesday

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers added a player to their 90-man roster on Wednesday but also had to release a player to make room.

Green Bay signed long snapper Jack Coco and waived undrafted rookie offensive tackle Jahmir Johnson.

Johnson originally signed with the Packers earlier this month before getting cut. He played at Texas A&M for one year as a graduate transfer.

Before he was at College Station, Johnson played at Tennessee down in Knoxville for three years.

He played in 24 games at Tennessee and 11 at Texas A&M.

As for Coco, this is his first opportunity on an NFL team. He played his college football at Georgia Tech and played in 39 total games.

It remains to be seen if he can win the starting long snapper job heading into the 2022 season.