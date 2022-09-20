Packers Released Veteran Wide Receiver On Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers have cut ties with a wide receiver.

According to Ari Meirov, the team has cut former Philadelphia Eagles receiver, Travis Fulgham.

Fulgham was picked up by the Packers via waivers last month and was signed to their practice squad. That came after he was cut by the Eagles last year.

The Ashburn VA native spent the 2020 season with the Eagles and racked up 67 receptions for 59 yards and four touchdowns in just 13 games.

That came after he was a sixth-round pick by the Detroit Lions in the 2019 NFL Draft.

He has the talent, but it's all a matter of him being put in the right situation.

We'll have to see if another team picks Fulgham up this season.