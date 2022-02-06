The Spun

Packers Reportedly Have Clear Plan With Aaron Rodgers

Aaron Rodgers walks off the field on Saturday night.GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers gestures as he exits the field after losing the NFC Divisional Playoff game to the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers head into the offseason with major questions about Aaron Rodgers’ future with the franchise.

However, the Packers appear to have a clear plan for their MVP quarterback and that plan does not include a trade.

ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler reported the latest on Sunday morning.

“Everyone in the Packers organization is on the same page with Aaron Rodgers. He also added that when asking around to sources, dating back to last offseason, he has never heard that Green Bay has ‘hard plans’ to trade Rodgers,” Fowler reported on ESPN on Sunday morning.

Of course, it’s possible that Rodgers will attempt to force a trade, but he might be content to stick around for another season.

It’s going to be a massive offseason in Green Bay, but it sounds like the franchise plans on holding onto their star quarterback.

