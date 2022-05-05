Packers Reportedly Become 1st Team To Sign First Round Pick

GREEN BAY, WI - SEPTEMBER 7: A general view of the newly renovated Lambeau Field during a game between the Green Bay Packers and the Minnesota Vikings on September 7, 2003 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. The Vikings defeated the Packers 30-25. (Photo by Jonathan Daniel/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers clearly like what they have in Georgia linebacker Devonte Wyatt.

The NFC North franchise took Wyatt with the No. 28 overall pick in the 2022 NFL Draft.

According to a report, they've already reached a deal with the young star. Wyatt has reportedly signed a four-year contract worth $12.86 million with the Packers. $6.53 million of that is guaranteed.

Wyatt is the first first-round pick to sign a deal with his respective team.

"The first 2022 first-round pick now has agreed to terms: former Georgia standout Devonte Wyatt and the Packers reached agreement on a four-year, fully guaranteed $12.86 million deal that includes a $6.53 million signing bonus, per source," Adam Schefter tweeted.

In four years at Georgia, Wyatt totaled 113 tackles and five sacks. Last year, he posted 39 tackles, seven for a loss and 2.5 sacks.

Wyatt is one of two former Georgia defenders the Packers took in the first round. They took linebacker Quay Walker with the No. 22 overall pick.