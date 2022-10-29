Packers Reportedly 'Dark Horse' To Trade For Notable Wide Receiver

INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA - OCTOBER 17: Brandin Cooks #13 of the Houston Texans walks off the field after a loss to the Indianapolis Colts at Lucas Oil Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Justin Casterline/Getty Images)

Brandin Cooks has been a highly-discussed name ahead of this year's NFL trade deadline.

Multiple teams have been mentioned as potential landing spots for the Texans wide receiver — including the Los Angeles Rams, Minnesota Vikings and New York Giants. The Green Bay Packers are reportedly considered a "dark-horse" candidate to get a deal done.

According to NFL insider Jordan Schultz, Cooks only wants to be traded to a Super Bowl contender.

Cooks has six NFL seasons with more than 1,000 yards receiving. Through six games this season, the former Saints/Patriots/Rams wideout has just 281 yards and one receiving touchdown.

There's no question Cooks' talent could be better utilized with another organization this season. It's just a matter of if the 29-year-old wideout actually gets traded, and where.

The Packers have a clear need at the wide receiver position following the departure of superstar pass catcher Davante Adams.

The NFL trade deadline hits this coming Tuesday, November 1.