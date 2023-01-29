Packers Reportedly Have 1 Preference With Aaron Rodgers

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - NOVEMBER 28: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers reacts after defeating the Los Angeles Rams 36-28 at Lambeau Field on November 28, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

Aaron Rodgers has a bunch of options this offseason as his relationship with the Green Bay Packers allegedly continues to deteriorate. But there's one option on the table that the Packers would prefer.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, that preference is to simply move on from Rodgers via trade. Per the report, Rodgers is aware of the Packers' preference for this as well.

"League sources are convinced the franchise prefers to move on from Rodgers, just as it once did with Brett Favre. Those sources also believe that Rodgers is well aware of the Packers' feelings on the situation," Schefter wrote.

Fortunately for the Packers, they should have no problem finding a suitable trading partner. There are plenty of teams that would be willing to bring the 39-year-old quarterback into the fold, even coming off one of his less productive seasons.

The New York Jets right now are the frontrunners to land Rodgers for a litany of reasons.

They recently hired Rodgers' former coach Nathaniel Hackett to be their new offensive coordinator and have a team that's built to potentially make a playoff run in 2023 if they can just find the right quarterback.

But the Jets also have to be willing to give the Packers what they want to bring Rodgers into the fold, and it's not clear what the Packers' asking price is for him right now.

Will the Packers trade Aaron Rodgers this offseason?