Packers Reportedly Made Blockbuster 1st Round Pick Trade Offer

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It's no secret that the Green Bay Packers really tried to make a trade before last Tuesday's NFL Trade Deadline.

They were looking for wide receiver help but struck out on Chase Claypool, Jerry Jeudy, Brandin Cooks, and D.J. Moore.

They especially went hard after Moore. According to Jay Glazer of Fox Sports, they offered a first-round pick for the Carolina Panthers wide receiver.

It obviously didn't work out as intended, but they were willing to do a lot to get Aaron Rodgers some much-needed help.

Instead, the Packers will have to roll with what they have at the position as they look to get back on track. They've lost four in a row and are 3-5 overall after winning three of their first four games.

The Packers are set to take on the Detroit Lions on Sunday afternoon from Ford Field.

Kickoff will be at 1 p.m. ET.