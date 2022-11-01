Packers Reportedly Made Run At Notable Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

It sounds like the Green Bay Packers were outbid when it comes to acquiring Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

According to Josina Anderson, "As of 8am this morning I'm told 'it was looking like Green Bay was potentially going to offer the best deal for Chase (Claypool),' per league source."

Adding, "Obviously the Bears have swooped in and nabbed the [WR]."

Claypool was traded to Chicago for a second-round pick after three years in Pittsburgh. At 6-foot-4, 238-pounds, he should provide a big-bodied target to make things a bit easier for Justin Fields as he continues to develop.

As for the Packers, the clock is ticking to make something happen.

Green Bay's offense lacks explosion outside of the run game and with receivers like D.J. Moore and Brandin Cooks possibly being available there's no time like the present. Not to mention, the Vikings acquiring former top-10 pick T.J. Hockenson at tight end.

Brian Gutenkunst and the Pack have just under two hours if a trade is to be made.