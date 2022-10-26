Packers Reportedly "Pursuing" Notable Trade

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly exploring a notable trade ahead of the NFL's trade deadline.

According to a report from Jordan Schultz of The Score, the Packers are interested in a trade for a wide receiver. With Randall Cobb on injured reserve and rookie wide receivers struggling, a trade would make some sense.

Schultz named three wide receivers as potential targets.

Several high-profile wide receivers have been liked to trade rumors around the NFL, including Chase Claypool of the Pittsburgh Steelers, Jerry Jeudy of the Denver Broncos, and Elijah Moore of the New York Jets. Those receivers are still playing on rookie deals.

The Steelers reportedly want multiple Day 2 picks for Claypool if the team is to move on from him. Meanwhile, the Jets were adamant that they weren't trading second-year wide receiver Elijah Moore.

It's unclear if any of these three candidates could be on the move in the near future. However, the Packers have to do something to help end a three-game losing streak.