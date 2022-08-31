Packers Reportedly Re-Signing Notable Wide Receiver

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have added a wide receiver on Wednesday. Sort of, at least.

According to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, the Packers are re-signing wide receiver Travis Fulgham. He is being added to their practice squad just hours after being waived by the team.

The Packers initially claimed Fulgham off waivers from the Denver Broncos in mid-August. Fulgham played just nine snaps for the Broncos in 2021.

But Fulgham is more well-known for having a breakout season in 2020. As a member of the Philadelphia Eagles that year, he had several big games in the first half of the season - making four touchdown grabs in his first five starts including a 152-yard game against the Pittsburgh Steelers.

In three NFL seasons, Fulgham has 38 receptions for 539 yards and four touchdowns - all from his 2020 season in Philadelphia.

The Green Bay Packers are currently bringing seven wide receivers into the regular season, three of whom are rookies and one who is heading into his first year with the team (Sammy Watkins).

On paper, the group doesn't seem like one that will blow people away. But when Aaron Rodgers is the one throwing the football, just about anyone can become a star in relatively short order.

Maybe Travis Fulgham will get elevated to the active roster sooner than expected.