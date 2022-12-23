Packers Reportedly Reached Massive Contract Agreement With Star Player

SEATTLE, WA - NOVEMBER 15: A Green Bay Packer helmet on the sideline before the game against the Seattle Seahawks at CenturyLink Field on November 15, 2018 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Abbie Parr/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers can sometimes be accused of being stingy with free agents. But not when it comes to their offensive linemen. Not anymore at least.

According to NFL insider Ian Rapoport, the Packers have agreed to a contract extension for star guard Elgton Jenkins. Per the report, it's a four-year deal worth $68 million in base value and a maximum value of $74 million.

Jenkins is in his fourth NFL season and has graded as one of the best guards in the NFL when he's healthy. He made the Pro Bowl as a left guard in 2020 and was the team's starting left tackle for half of the season last year.

Injuries have required Jenkins to move around a bit on the offensive line this year and he's continued to flourish just about everywhere the Packers have put him. This deal is certainly deserved.

Between Elgton Jenkins and David Bakhtiari, the Green Bay Packers now have two of the highest paid offensive linemen in the NFL. And they have both of them for the foreseeable future too.

That will be a great benefit to the Packers whether they continue to ride with Aaron Rodgers for the next year or two, or decide to move on to Jordan Love or pursue some other option at the position.

Whatever the plan is, the Packers have done all they can do ensure that their quarterback stays upright.