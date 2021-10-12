Packers Are Reportedly Signing Veteran Cornerback

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly making moves in the secondary following a couple notable cornerback injuries.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Mike Garafolo, the Packers are signing veteran CB Quinton Dunbar to their practice squad roster.

The #Packers are signing veteran CB Quinton Dunbar, source says. A veteran add following Jaire Alexander to IR. — Mike Garafolo (@MikeGarafolo) October 12, 2021

This move comes just a couple days after Pro-Bowl corner Jaire Alexander was placed on IR with a sprained AC joint suffered in Week 4. Other starting cornerback, Kevin King, suffered a shoulder injury of his own in this past weekend’s win over the Cincinnati Bengals and has been listed as questionable for Week 6.

With Alexander out and King missing time in concussion protocol earlier this year, rookie first rounder Eric Stokes has stepped up as a solid supplementary option. Through five games and three starts this year, the 29th overall pick has notched one interception, seven passes defended and 18 tackles.

If Dunbar is promoted to the Packers’ active roster this weekend, it will be his first time game time of the season. The former Washington Football Team corner signed with the Detroit Lions prior to the 2021 season, but was released before seeing time in any games. His most recent NFL stint was with the Arizona Cardinals before he was cut just last week.

Through six active seasons in the league, the 29-year-old vet has logged 64 games, 31 starts and 10 interceptions.

Despite these defensive injury struggles, the Packers continue to find ways to win. After losing in a Week 1 blowout to the New Orleans Saints, Green Bay has now won four games in a row.

The 4-1 squad will look to continue that streak with a new-look secondary in Week 6.