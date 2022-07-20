Packers Reportedly Tried Out Veteran Wide Receiver

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Arguably the biggest loss for any NFL team this offseason came when Davante Adams decided to leave the Green Bay Packers.

Yes, the loss of Russell Wilson was worse for the Seattle Seahawks, we know. That being said, Adams has been a massive part of the Packers offense in recent years.

Without him, the team will have to rely on older veterans like Randall Cobb and Sammy Watkins. But that might not be all.

On Wednesday afternoon, the team reportedly worked out another veteran wideout. According to a report from ESPN's Field Yates, the team worked out John Brown.

Brown was a third-round pick by the Arizona Cardinals in 2014 and had a solid career with the team. After recording a 1,000-yard season with the team in 2015, he dealt with a series of injuries over his final two years.

He played for the Baltimore Ravens for a season in 2018 before a stellar season with the Buffalo Bills in 2019 when he racked up 1,060 yards and six touchdowns.

In 2021 he bounced around with the Las Vegas Raiders, Denver Broncos, Jacksonville Jaguars and Tampa Bay Buccaneers.