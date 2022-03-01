The Spun

What's trending in the sports world today.

»

Packers Reportedly Working On Deal With Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

Packers star quarterback Aaron RodgersGREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - JANUARY 22: Quarterback Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers looks skyward during the 4th quarter of the NFC Divisional Playoff game against the San Francisco 49ers at Lambeau Field on January 22, 2022 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Patrick McDermott/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly working on a deal with Aaron Rodgersif he decides to stay.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport said on NFL Total Access that the two sides are discussing a short-term extension that would make him the league’s highest-paid player.

However, he added the important caveat that nothing is done, nor has the quarterback committed to returning to the Packers.

With so much uncertainty still looming, onlookers weren’t sure how to respond to this latest development.

Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports wondered if the Packers and Rodgers’ representatives would put considerable effort into negotiating a new deal unless they had “a fairly strong belief that he’s coming back.”

Denver Broncos reporters Zac Stevens and Zack Kelberman started closing the book on Denver — the most popular speculative landing spot for Rodgers outside of Wisconsin — attaining the reigning MVP.

Other fans, however, expressed weariness of a long process that keeps dragging or said they’re not buying a tidy resolution.

Will Rodgers run it back for one more year in Green Bay?

About Andrew Gould