Packers Reportedly Working On Deal With Aaron Rodgers: NFL World Reacts

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly working on a deal with Aaron Rodgers … if he decides to stay.

On Monday, Ian Rapoport said on NFL Total Access that the two sides are discussing a short-term extension that would make him the league’s highest-paid player.

However, he added the important caveat that nothing is done, nor has the quarterback committed to returning to the Packers.

From @NFLTotalAccess: The #Packers await Aaron Rodgers’ firm decision, but getting him back is their No. 1 priority. And sources say they are working on a deal to be in place if he decides he wants to return to GB. It will be an expensive one. pic.twitter.com/UmF5GLNK91 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 1, 2022

With so much uncertainty still looming, onlookers weren’t sure how to respond to this latest development.

Zach Jacobson of CBS Sports wondered if the Packers and Rodgers’ representatives would put considerable effort into negotiating a new deal unless they had “a fairly strong belief that he’s coming back.”

Don’t think the Packers and Aaron Rodgers’ camp would spend all this time structuring an extension without his final decision if they didn’t have a fairly strong belief that he’s coming back. https://t.co/qn1W3d7mXd — zach jacobson (@itszacharyj) March 1, 2022

Denver Broncos reporters Zac Stevens and Zack Kelberman started closing the book on Denver — the most popular speculative landing spot for Rodgers outside of Wisconsin — attaining the reigning MVP.

Aaron Rodgers representatives are having discussions with the Packers on a new deal if Rodgers decides to go back to GB… Really feels like he’s going back to the Pack. https://t.co/Fa1GFliRHo — Zac Stevens (@ZacStevensDNVR) March 1, 2022

Rodgers’ camp negotiating a deal that would make the 38-year-old the highest-paid player in NFL history. Looks like it’ll be back to the drawing board for the #Broncos. https://t.co/Pvuxlr9BNK — Zack Kelberman (@KelbermanNFL) March 1, 2022

Other fans, however, expressed weariness of a long process that keeps dragging or said they’re not buying a tidy resolution.

Tired of watching Aaron Rodgers news videos that aren’t news. Probably coming back for one more run but i just hope the next report involving his name is the official word on what he’s decided https://t.co/gwp7Y6dRs0 — Tanner Bickford (@tbPlaysWithMics) March 1, 2022

Becoming the highest paid player in the NFL…on a team that is/was in salary cap hell…doesn’t exactly scream SB contender when all is said and done I’m guessing that his agent wants the best offer from GB so that he can use it as a bargaining chip when seeking a trade 🤔 https://t.co/EiCmSd6JUf — Eddie_G2 🇺🇸 (@Team_Gz_2) March 1, 2022

Working on a deal… if lol https://t.co/LP5IczeHdy — the homie (@BATES_015) March 1, 2022

