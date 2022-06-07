Packers Reveal The Plan For Aaron Rodgers This Week

JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA - SEPTEMBER 12: Aaron Rodgers #12 of the Green Bay Packers hands the ball off during the first quarter against the New Orleans Saints at TIAA Bank Field on September 12, 2021 in Jacksonville, Florida. (Photo by James Gilbert/Getty Images)

The Packers reportedly plan keep things light for Aaron Rodgers this week as he approaches age 39.

According to Matt LaFleur, via Packers reporter Wes Hodkiewicz: "He's going to be out there and go through the individual. A lot of what we're doing team-wise is jog through so he'll handle those reps and the 7-on-7."

Rodgers returned to the Packers this week after skipping out on the team's voluntary OTAs.

Minicamp will serve as an important time for Rodgers and Green Bay's new weapons to get more acquainted.

With no Davante Adams or Marquez Valdes-Scantling, it'll be huge for Aaron to build his relationships with rookies Christian Watson, Romeo Doubs and Samari Toure.

The four-time MVP signed a four-year, $200 million contract with the Packers this offseason to make him the highest-paid player in NFL history.

Adding pressure for Rodgers and the franchise to be one of the top contenders in the NFC once again.