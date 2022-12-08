Packers Reveal They've Made Decision On Jordan Love

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - OCTOBER 24: Aaron Rodgers #12 talks with Green Bay Packers head coach Matt LaFleur as Jordan Love #10 listens during the game against the Washington Football Team at Lambeau Field on October 24, 2021 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. Green Bay defeated Washington 24-10. (Photo by John Fisher/Getty Images) John Fisher/Getty Images

Given Aaron Rodgers' shaky future with the Green Bay Packers, the organization has a lot to think about when it comes to the fifth-year option of backup QB Jordan Love.

Earlier this year, there was talk of potentially sitting Rodgers to see what the Packers have in Love. But according to general manager Brian Gutekunst, the team has seen all they need to see.

“We’re really pleased with his progression, and what he’s been able to do,” Gutekunst said, per PackersWire. “I think it would be really good for him, the growth that you need to go through. Seeing things for the first time. Making the mistakes that you need to make. But I think from our end of it, we’ve seen what we need to see.”

Love has appeared in nine regular-season games during his three-year career with the Packers. Despite this limited sample size, Gutekunst believes he's seen all he needs to see from the former first-round pick.

“We’ve seen him for three years in practice, and doing the things that he’s doing,” Gutekunst said. “There’s a stretch here where Aaron’s been banged up, where he’s had a lot of reps with the ones. I think it was great for him. It was great for us to see. But it was also just really, really good for him to experience game-planning each week. “I think quarterback’s got to get in this league, play a bunch of games before they learn how to win. But I do think we feel very confident that Jordan can move the ball, score points, and do the things that we ask of our quarterbacks.”

The Packers have until May 3 to decide whether or not they want to exercise Love's fifth-year option. Given Gutekunst's apparent confidence in the 24-year-old quarterback, it appears the team will ask him to stick around.