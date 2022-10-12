Packers Reveal Why Aaron Rodgers Won't Practice Wednesday

ASHWAUBENON, WI - JULY 30: Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers (12) runs onto the field during Green Bay Packers training camp at Ray Nitschke Field on July 30, 2022 in Ashwaubenon, WI (Photo by Larry Radloff/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Aaron Rodgers won't be out on the practice field Wednesday. And according to his coach, it's because the four-time MVP is dealing with an injury.

Per ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, "Packers’ HC Matt LaFleur told reporters that QB Aaron Rodgers will not practice today due to a thumb injury, but he added 'we don't have much concern as far as gameday.'"

On yesterday's "Pat McAfee Show," Rodgers admitted that his thumb was a little sore after taking that last hit on the Packers' Hail Mary attempt vs. the Giants.

Like LaFleur said, this weekend's game against the Jets shouldn't be in jeopardy. But it's definitely something that the team will want to monitor as they fight to avoid .500.

Green Bay's offense has yet to put it all together through five weeks as the Packers' young wideouts continue to try to find their footing.

But Sunday could prove to be Rodgers' first big outing of the 2022 season.