Packers Rookie Is Showing Out: NFL World Reacts

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

One of the Green Bay Packers rookie receivers is off to a good start at training camp.

Romeo Doubs lined up against Eric Stokes and absolutely dusted him on a deep route. He was able to create separation from Stokes and haul in a deep pass from Aaron Rodgers.

Doubs is expected to log a handful of snaps this year after the Packers took him in the fourth round of this year's NFL Draft.

Packers fans are excited to see more of Doubs, based on this video.

Doubs played at Nevada from 2018-21 before being drafted. During that time, he racked up 225 receptions for 3,222 yards and 26 touchdowns.

It's only been a few practices, but the Packers may have found a diamond in the rough in Doubs.