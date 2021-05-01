Packers Send Message To Fans Amid Aaron Rodgers Speculation

On the first Saturday of every month, Green Bay Packers president/CEO Mark Murphy writes a column about a topic of interest around the organization. And with the recent Aaron Rodgers trade drama, this month’s topic was a given.

Just before the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft kicked off on Thursday, bombshell reports revealed that the reigning league MVP has become “so disgruntled” with the franchise that he no longer wants to return in 2021.

Rodgers is currently under contract through 2023, but he has the option to opt out after this coming season. This leaves the Packers in a sticky situation: either trade him now to get some value, or likely see him walk.

According to recent reports, the Packers were trying to rework the QB’s contract while Rodgers was looking to land a richer longterm deal. These disputes have reportedly been going on for months now.

Murphy gave some detail on the situation.

“This is an issue that we have been working on for several months. Brian Gutekunst, Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron,” he wrote. “We are very much aware of Aaron’s concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them.”

#Packers President/CEO Mark Murphy discusses the 2021 NFL Draft + answers 5️⃣ fan questions. Murphy Takes Five 📰 https://t.co/HGg0SjabXX — Green Bay Packers (@packers) May 1, 2021

Next, the Packers president continued to emphasize the organization’s commitment to Rodgers heading into next season.

“We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us,” Murphy wrote. “The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader.”

While the team is committed to Rodgers, that feeling isn’t mutual.

According to reports from NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport yesterday, Rodgers would consider paying a $23 million buyout and retire if he’s not traded this offseason.

Stay tuned for updates on the developing situation in Green Bay.