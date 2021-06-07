Packers Sent ‘Public Message’ To Aaron Rodgers This Weekend

There’s no question that the Aaron Rodgers drama in Green Bay has caused some turmoil around the Packers’ fanbase. And team president Mark Murphy made sure to address those concerns in his monthly column earlier this week.

“The situation we face with Aaron Rodgers has divided our fan base,” Murphy wrote in response to fan concerns. “The emails and letters that I’ve received reflect this fact. As I wrote here last month, we remain committed to resolving things with Aaron and want him to be our quarterback in 2021 and beyond. We are working to resolve the situation and realize that the less both sides say publicly, the better.”

Yahoo! Sports NFL insider Charles Robinson believes this was a clear, “public” message sent to Rodgers.

Make no mistake, there was a message in all of this. One that makes the franchise’s stance clear just days before Tuesday kickoff of mandatory minicamp: Green Bay’s decision-makers are dug in when it comes to Rodgers. He’s not going anywhere.

Even amid all this turmoil, the franchise remains firm in its decision to retain Rodgers at all costs. Later this week, the reigning NFL MVP will get a chance to decide if his future in Green Bay can be salvaged or not.

On Tuesday, the Packers will kick off their mandatory minicamp. If Rodgers shows up, any trade possibility is essentially out the window — but if he doesn’t, the pressure will continue to build in the Green Bay front office.

Considering the superstar quarterback has skipped out on all voluntary workouts so far this offseason, the likelihood he doesn’t show up tomorrow is fairly high.

If he does chose to bypass this year’s camp, it will be the first time in his 16-year career with the Packers.

Stay tuned for updates on the ongoing Rodgers situation.