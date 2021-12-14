Packers Signed A New Wide Receiver On Tuesday

Green Bay has signed a new wide receiver option to their practice roster.

The team added former fifth-round pick Josh Malone to replace Juwann Winfree, who was activated to the Packers’ active roster earlier today.

Malone worked out for Green Bay earlier this week. The 25-year-old wideout has seen action in 26 NFL contests, logging 11 receptions for 91 yards and a touchdown — most of which came during his rookie season with the Cincinnati Bengals in 2017. He’s also put in some work as a kick returner, notching seven kickoff returns in his five-year NFL career.

Green Bay is currently dealing with multiple injuries at the wide receiver and kick returner positions. Randall Cobb was recently placed on the injured reserve, and both Equanimeous St. Brown and Malik Taylor were forced out of Sunday night’s win with injuries of their own.

Malone’s most recent snap on an active NFL roster came with the New York Jets in 2020.

The Packers’ healthy wide receiver depth chart currently consists of Davante Adams, Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Allen Lazard, Amari Rodgers and now Juwan Winfree.