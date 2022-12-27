Packers Signed Former Seahawks Wide Receiver Tuesday

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

The Green Bay Packers are reportedly adding some wide receiver depth with two games to go in the regular season.

Per NFL reporter Dov Kleiman, the Packers signed former Seahawks receiver Bo Melton on Tuesday after placing Dean Lowry on the IR.

Melton was a seventh-round draft pick of the Seahawks this past April after starring at Rutgers as a WR and return man.

The 23-year-old has yet to take an offensive snap in games that count, but his football IQ and efficient route running are certainly worth taking a flier on. Especially for a team whose receiving group is pretty thin.

That said, the Packers young group of receivers have come on of late; now that Romeo Doubs is back healthy and Christian Watson has found his footing.

Green Bay finishes out the year with division games against Vikings and Lions as they look to make a run at a playoff spot that seemed impossible a month ago.