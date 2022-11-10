Packers Signed New Wide Receiver On Wednesday
The Green Bay Packers signed second-year NFL wide receiver Jeff Cotton to their practice squad roster on Wednesday.
The Packers are currently dealing with injuries to Allen Lazard (shoulder), Randall Cobb (ankle), Romeo Doubs (ankle) and Sammy Watkins (knee), so this addition makes sense for the struggling NFC North squad.
Linebacker Rashan Gary was placed on season-ending injured reserve in a corresponding move.
Cotton made his first and only NFL appearance as a member of the Jacksonville Jaguars last season.
Packers fans were hoping the organization would make a big splash before this year's trade deadline, but the team ultimately failed to make any additions at the wide receiver position.
Reserve wideouts Christian Watson, Samori Toure and Amari Rodgers are the only fully-healthy options on the Packers' current active depth chart.
Green Bay has dropped each of its last five games, bringing its record to 3-6 on the year.