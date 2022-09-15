Packers Star Is Reportedly Not Practicing On Thursday

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari is not practicing on Thursday, despite a "good practice" session on Wednesday.

Fortunately for the Packers, this practice absence has nothing to do with a setback in Bakhtiari's recovery process. Head coach Matt LaFleur says this scheduled rest day is all part of the star tackle's path to becoming fully healthy.

“He had a good practice... He will not practice, even once he’s fully back, in terms of in the lineup, he won’t practice three days in a row. It’ll be a day on, a day off, a day on,” LaFleur said, per Zack Kruse of PackersWire.

The two-time All-Pro left tackle has played in just one game since suffering a torn ACL at the end of the 2020 season. He will continue to operate on a "day on, day off" practice schedule until he's ready to return to the lineup — meaning he'll likely suit up for Friday's workout.

LaFleur did not reveal whether or not Bakhtiari will play in Sunday's game against the Chicago Bears.