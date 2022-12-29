Packers Star Makes His Opinion On Justin Jefferson Clear

In Week 1, Vikings wide receiver Justin Jefferson absolutely torched the Green Bay Packers with nine catches for 184 yards and two touchdowns.

These two division opponents are set for a rematch this weekend, and Packers cornerback Jaire Alexander doesn't plan on letting Jefferson have another game like that in Week 17.

Alexander concedes that Jefferson is a top 3 wide receiver in the league, but he thinks that Week 1 performance was a "fluke."

Jefferson has maintained this outstanding play since his regular-season debut. In addition to his Week 1 game against the Packers, the third-year wideout has nine other 100-yard games. He currently leads the NFL with 1,756 receiving yards on the season.

That being said, the Packers have improved their secondary play since this torching from Jefferson. The Green Bay defense ranks third in the NFL with just 192.4 passing yards allowed per game.

Sunday's game will kickoff at 4:25 p.m. ET in Green Bay.