Packers Star Reveals If He Considered Retirement During Rehab

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

David Bakhtiari wasn't close to leaving football when he was coming back from his injury.

The Green Bay Packers star tackle said there wasn't a chance he would go out without a fight.

"I was going to have to be pulled away from my ankles with my nails gripping the ground and being ripped off. Because I definitely was not going out without fighting," Bakhtiari tweeted.

Bakhtiari has been activated off the PUP List after he tore his ACL on Dec. 31, 2020. He had to have three surgeries on the knee, the most recent of which came this offseason.

He only played 27 snaps last season and they all came in Week 18 against the Detroit Lions.

Before Bakhtiari got hurt, he had started 118 games throughout the course of eight seasons.

Getting him back in the lineup will do wonders for the Packers, especially since they have Super Bowl aspirations this season.