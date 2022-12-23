Packers Star Unlikely To Play vs. Dolphins On Sunday

NASHVILLE, TN - AUGUST 09: A close up of a helmet of the Green Bay Packers on the sideline during a game against the Tennessee Titans at LP Field on August 9, 2014 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Frederick Breedon/Getty Images)

The Green Bay Packers have to win out in order to keep their playoff hopes alive. But it looks like they'll be without one of their biggest stars for Sunday's game against the Miami Dolphins.

On Friday, the Packers released their final injury report of the week. Packers left tackle David Bakhtiari was listed as doubtful for Sunday's game.

Bakhtiari has not practiced at all since undergoing an appendectomy earlier this month. The all-world left tackle has appeared in just nine games this season

Fortunately for the Packers, the rest of the injury report is clean. Everyone else on the 53-man roster is good to go this Sunday.

David Bakhtiari's health has been a persistent problem over the past two seasons. Last year he was limited to just one game due to a serious injury that cost him most of the season.

This year, Bakhtiari played in just nine of the first 12 games and was limited to less than two-thirds of the offensive snaps in three of those appearances.

The end result is an offense so inconsistent that Rodgers has missed the Pro Bowl for the first time since 2010 in a year where he started all games for the team.

And if their playoff dreams end on Sunday, there's going to be a lot of soul searching in Green Bay, Wisconsin over the final few weeks.