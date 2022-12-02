Packers Star Won't Play vs. Bears After Appendectomy

GREEN BAY, WISCONSIN - DECEMBER 06: David Bakhtiari #69 of the Green Bay Packers warms up before the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lambeau Field on December 06, 2020 in Green Bay, Wisconsin. (Photo by Dylan Buell/Getty Images) Dylan Buell/Getty Images

Green Bay Packers starting left tackle David Bakhtiari underwent an appendectomy on Friday and will not participate in Sunday's Week 13 contest against the Chicago Bears.

The team announced this news on Twitter Friday afternoon.

Bakhtiari has started nine games for the Packers this season after missing almost the entire 2021 campaign with a torn ACL he suffered in Week 1. In 2020, the star lineman notched his fourth Pro-Bowl selection and second All-Pro honor.

This injury is a significant blow for the Packers' front line — especially considering its sudden and surprising nature. Left guard Elgton Jenkins, a possible replacement at left tackle, is questionable to play this weekend with a knee injury.

The Packers will kickoff against the Bears at 1 p.m. ET in Chicago.