Packers Star's Old Comment On The Jets Is Going Viral

KANSAS CITY, MO - NOVEMBER 07: A view of Green Bay Packers helmets before an NFL game between the Green Bay Packers and Kansas City Chiefs on Nov 7, 2021 at GEHA Field at Arrowhead Stadium in Kansas City, MO. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

After last week's loss to the Giants in London, Packers star corner Jaire Alexander said that he wasn't worried about this year's team, but would be if they lost to the Jets in the game to follow.

Well...

The Packers dropped Sunday's game to Gang Green 27-10 and at times looked like they were being thoroughly outplayed by the Robert Saleh's rebuilding squad.

Aaron Rodgers and the offense couldn't get anything going all game and Alexander's side of the ball didn't look any better.

Rodgers had pushed back on Jaire's comments after he caught wind of them. And now Green Bay falls back to .500 with the loss; where they sit at 3-3 with two straight L's to New York opponents.

The Packers have some tough tests over the next month or so with contests against the Bills, Cowboys, Titans and Eagles in four of their next six.

If they can't right the ship in Sunday's 1 PM matchup with the struggling Commanders, then it'll really be cause for concern in Packerland.