Packers Starting Defensive Back Reportedly Suffers Season-Ending Injury

The hits just keep on coming to the Green Bay Packers, who have lost yet another key player from their defense for what is likely the rest of the season.

On Friday, Packers head coach Matt LaFleur told the media that cornerback Eric Stokes is likely out for the season. Stokes suffered an injury against the Detroit Lions after just 10 snaps on defense.

The former first-round pick out of Georgia has started every game for the Packers this season. He has 26 tackles this year.

Stokes is the latest player Packers have placed on injured reserve this season. Earlier this week, the team was forced to place star linebacker Rashan Gary on injured reserve as well.

Defense was expected to be one of the strengths of the Packers this season. While it's certainly been outperforming the offense, arguably the biggest obstacle to the team's success on defense has been the injuries.

At 3-6, the Packer's entire season is basically on life support. One more loss will make it virtually impossible for them to recover.

Unfortunately, the Packers are set to play two games in the next six days against two of the league's best teams - the Dallas Cowboys and the Tennessee Titans.

Is the Packers defense going to suffer even more in the weeks to come?