Packers Tight End Details His Conversations With Aaron Rodgers

Green Bay Packers tight end Robert Tonyan considers himself a good friend to Aaron Rodgers. The two have talked often throughout the offseason.

However, Tonyan admitted on Friday that they haven’t gotten into the business side of things.

“That’s not a part of our friendship. We just leave that to the businessmen,” Tonyan said on the Rich Eisen Show. “… Aaron’s been the quarterback of the Green Bay Packers for 16 years. I’ve been the tight end for four years. I think that’s above my pay grade. I don’t want to talk for him and all that stuff. That’s just a business thing. I’m just going to continue to get better and play tight end for the Green Bay Packers. If, when or whatever happens and Aaron comes back, I’m ready, and there’s no gray area with me. I’m ready to hit the ground running and win a Super Bowl whenever he’s back.”

Rodgers is currently away from the Packers, who have begun voluntary OTAs.

The superstar quarterback reportedly wants a trade out of Green Bay. However, the Packers have yet to give into his request.

Rodgers opened up about his feelings during Kenny Mayne’s final SportsCenter.

“With my situation, look it’s never been about the draft pick, picking Jordan,” Rodgers told Mayne, via ESPN. “I love Jordan; he’s a great kid. [We’ve had] a lot of fun to work together. Love the coaching staff, love my teammates, love the fan base in Green Bay. An incredible 16 years. It’s just kind of about a philosophy and maybe forgetting that it is about the people that make the thing go. It’s about character, it’s about culture, it’s about doing things the right way.”

The Packers are set to open the 2021 season on Sunday, Sept. 12 against New Orleans.

Will Rodgers be under center?